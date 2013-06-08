Pregnant Kim Kardashian wanted to make sure her beau Kanye West was feeling extra loved on his 36th birthday. Posting a sweet picture collage of their favorite moments together on Saturday, June 8, the E! reality show star wrote to West, "Happy Birthday to my best friend, the love of my life, my soul!!!!"

It's sure been a whirlwind year for the rapper, who started dating longtime friend Kardashian, 32, in April 2012 and announced they were expecting a baby during his concert in December.

On June 2, West was on hand to fete Kardashian at her baby shower, and as Us Weekly exclusively reported, gifted her with vintage copies of the children's Bible books her late father used to read aloud to her and a Hermes diaper bag.

After their baby daughter is born in July, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star will be joining West on his European tour with their new addition.

"This was always the plan," a source explained to Us.

With West having a lot to be happy about on his birthday and in the upcoming months, no doubt Kardashian is happy to celebrate his special day.

"I love you beyond words!" she added in her sweet post.

On Sunday, June 9, West is one of the headlining performers at the Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island in New York.

