Kourtney and Kim, breast friends forever? The Kardashians have done some pretty outrageous and unexpected things on their E! reality shows in the past, but nothing quite like what Kourtney Kardashian does for (or to?) her sister Kim on the next Kourtney & Kim Take Miami. Us Weekly has an exclusive sneak peek at the Jan. 27 episode, in which the 33-year-old mom-of-two offers her younger sibling an unusual home remedy for her psoriasis -- in the form of breast milk, "fresh off the boob."

PHOTOS: Kourtney and Kim's wildest moments

Kim, 32, who was diagnosed with psoriasis on Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2011, read online somewhere that breast milk helps treat the flaky skin patches associated with the condition. So, naturally, she borrows some from her sister's bottles for baby Penelope.

"These spots have been, like, really continuous -- for like six months they haven't gone away -- so the fact that they're white is a good sign," she says in the clip, referring to a couple of lesions on her legs. "So I just want to keep on trying it."

PHOTOS: The Kardashian family album

"Okay, let's try some more," Kourtney says. She then instructs Kim to lie down on a chair and proceeds to pop out one of her breasts to squeeze some milk directly onto her sister's leg.

"Are you serious? I don't want to do this. Never mind!" Kim yelps as Kourtney leans over and drips a bit of liquid onto the psoriasis patches. "Are you really going to do this? Ew! Ew! That is so disgusting that you can just squeeze that and have it come out."

PHOTOS: Kim's best booty moments

"You need to rub it in," Kim says when her sister is finished. "I'm not comfortable, like, fresh off the boob."

She will be soon. The E! reality star, who's dating rapper Kanye West, recently announced that she's pregnant with the couple's first child, due in July.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kim Kardashian Freaks Out Over Kourtney Kardashian's Breast Milk