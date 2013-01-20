Is this a sign of things to come? Kim Kardashian seemed slightly overwhelmed with pet-parent duties on the season premiere of Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, which aired on Sunday, Jan. 20.

On the show, the mommy-to-be, who had just received a Teacup Persian kitten from boyfriend Kanye West, had some real issues adjusting to her new role as caretaker.

"She's never going to be able to take care of it," older sister Kourtney, 33, tells the cameras knowingly. "She's going to be so over this cat in five seconds."

Kim fumbles with the little ball of fur as she confesses: "I had no idea that kittens weren't just already trained to go in the litter box. Anything messy just freaks me out." She squeamishly picks up some cat poop from the carpet.

At one point, the reality starlet even gets so drunk that she thinks that she's lost Mercy, searching high and low throughout the house for her new pet.

A good while later, she realizes that she'd left Mercy with her pal Jonathan and the kitten was never in the house to begin with.

Mercy unfortunately died last December after she was infected with a "cancer-like virus often associated with breeding," according to E! News. Kim had given the kitten away to sister Khloe's assistant after discovering that she was allergic, but ultimately had to put Mercy down after discovering the terminal illness.

"Kim is so sad [about losing Mercy]," a source close to the reality star told Us Weekly at the time.

Kim and West, 35, are expecting their first child together this summer.

