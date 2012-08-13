Kim Kardashian envisions a lifetime of happiness with Kanye West, her boyfriend of four months.

Gracing the the August 20 cover of New York magazine, the 31-year-old E! reality star opens up about how West, 35, has influenced her fashion empire -- and her feelings about love and commitment.

"If I have a design meeting, or he has one, we come back and talk about how our meetings went. It's cool, cause you can definitely get more in-depth with someone who actually knows what you're talking about," Kardashian explains of the rapper and fashion designer.

The twice-wed reality star says having something in common makes it easier to feel connected. "When this whole life is done, and it's just the two of us sitting somewhere when we're 80, you want to have things to talk about that you have in common," Kardashian explains. "I think that's something maybe I didn't value as highly as a quality I cared about in someone."

Kardashian adds that she pays no attention to rumors about her relationship with West. "I used to be so involved with what's going on around, what's up with this person," she says. "I just really truly feel so much more calm now, and I just don't care."

Her relationship with West aside, Kardashian's presence in the fashion world is undeniable, thanks to her highly successful clothing lines at Sears (Kardashian Kollection) and QVC (K-Dash). She and sisters Kourtney, 32, and Khloe, 28, have also branched out into nail polish (Kardashian Kolors) and makeup (Khroma Beauty).

"I love designing," Kardashian tells New York magazine. "All morning I was talking to my sisters about different designs.

