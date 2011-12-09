With Christmas just two weeks away, Kim Kardashian is giving back -- in Haiti.

A source close to the reality star, 31, confirms that she's currently on the impoverished, earthquake-ravaged nation with mom Kris Jenner, designer Donna Karen and actresses Patricia Arquette and Maria Bello.

PHOTOS: Stars' good deeds

"Prime Suspect" star Bello, 44, is one of the co-founders of the organization We Advance, which strives to "advance the health, safety and well being of women throughout Haiti," its website explains.

PHOTOS: Kim's wedding album

Working in "some of the poorest slums in all of the Western Hemisphere," Wee Advance reaches out to women in need, their family and community leaders.

It's a welcome respite from Kardashian's divorce battle with Kris Humphries, the source says. "She's been there for two days ... She says it's amazing!"

PHOTOS: The year that was -- look back on all of Kim's Us Weekly covers of 2011

The star herself tweeted Friday evening: "What a beautiful day today! You only live once, so go for it! Make the best of it! Xo"