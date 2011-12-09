Kim Kardashian in Haiti for Celeb Charity Trip
With Christmas just two weeks away, Kim Kardashian is giving back -- in Haiti.
A source close to the reality star, 31, confirms that she's currently on the impoverished, earthquake-ravaged nation with mom Kris Jenner, designer Donna Karen and actresses Patricia Arquette and Maria Bello.
"Prime Suspect" star Bello, 44, is one of the co-founders of the organization We Advance, which strives to "advance the health, safety and well being of women throughout Haiti," its website explains.
Working in "some of the poorest slums in all of the Western Hemisphere," Wee Advance reaches out to women in need, their family and community leaders.
It's a welcome respite from Kardashian's divorce battle with Kris Humphries, the source says. "She's been there for two days ... She says it's amazing!"
PHOTOS: The year that was -- look back on all of Kim's Us Weekly covers of 2011
The star herself tweeted Friday evening: "What a beautiful day today! You only live once, so go for it! Make the best of it! Xo"
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Mar. 23, 2018 See these '80s stars before and after plastic surgery
- Mar. 23, 2018 These 35 stars were born into wealthy families