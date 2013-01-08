First comes baby, then comes . . . mansion!

First-time parents-to-be Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have purchased an $11 million home in a gated community in Bel Air, Calif., TMZ reports. A source told Us Weekly that the pregnant reality star, 32, her rapper beau, 35, plus Scott Disick were spotted checking out the premises last Wednesday Jan. 2.

Although the original house is 10,000 square feet, TMZ reports that that couple plan to tear down the original structure to build a 14,000 square-foot Italian-style villa featuring a gym, movie theater, hair and makeup salon, bowling alley, basketball court and indoor and outdoor pools.

Other locals in the area include Jennifer Aniston, Sarah Michelle Gellar and close Kardashian pal Joe Francis.

West first announced his love's surprise pregnancy Dec. 30 at a concert in Atlantic City, NJ.

"We feel so blessed and lucky," Kardashian, who is three months along, wrote the next day on her blog. "Looking forward to great new beginnings in 2013 and to starting a family."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Buy $11 Mansion in Bel Air Before Baby's Birth