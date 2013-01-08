Kimye's in Paris! About a week after their surprise pregnancy announcement, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are getting away from it all -- in the City of Lights.

PHOTOS: Why Kimye belongs together

On Tuesday, the reality star, 32, and rapper, 35, were spotted in the ultra-romantic French city. Three months along, Kardashian disguised her expanding curves in an all-black ensemble including a dramatic, cape-like jacket, black pants and peep-toe boots, plus a tres-chic silk scarf around her neck.

PHOTOS: 2012's babies of the year

Dating since last spring, the pair shopped at the celeb-beloved, high-end Lanvin and Celine stores before dining at L'Avenue restaurant.

Before their departure, a Kardashian source told Us the couple plan to holiday in Paris "for a week just to chill. It's a little babymoon!"

PHOTOS: Her family's holiday cards over the years

Back in the States, the couple and their baby-to-be will eventually have an over-the-top abode to call home. As a source confirmed to Us, the pair recently purchased an $11 million mansion in the gated community of Bel Air in Los Angeles. TMZ reports that the couple will tear down the property's current 10,000-square-foot house to make way for a 14,000 square-foot Italian-style villa with a gym, movie theater, salon, bowling alley and other amenities.

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

Predictions for 2013

Kim and Kanye's baby news

Hottest celeb couples