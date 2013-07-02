Find out why Kim Kardashian and Kanye West turned down a $3 million deal to sell the first photos of baby North. Plus, a source tells Us that Jessica Simpson's son Ace Knute is "beautiful": See Us Weekly's top stories from Tuesday, July 2, in the roundup!

1. Exclusive: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Turned Down $3 Million Baby North West Photo Deal

North West isn't ready for her close-up just yet. The first daughter of media mavens Kim Kardashian and Kanye West won't be making her big debut in the spotlight anytime soon -- for any price. The couple have yet to share any photos of their tiny bundle of joy since welcoming her into the world on June 15, though they've been offered a whopping $3 million from an Australian magazine to do so.

2. Exclusive: Jessica Simpson's Baby Son Ace Knute Johnson Is "Beautiful"

In the looks department, Jessica Simpson's brand-new little boy, well, aced it! "The baby is beautiful," a pal tells Us Weekly of Ace Knute Johnson, whom Simpson delivered via C-section in L.A. Sunday June 30. "He has Eric's little chin dimple!"

3. Robert Pattinson Attends Beyonce Concert, Kristen Stewart Looks Gorgeous in Paris

Nearly one year after Kristen Stewart was caught cheating, the Twilight star and ex-boyfriend Robert Pattinson seem to be enjoying their time apart. Pattinson attended Beyonce's Mrs. Carter World Tour concert on Monday, July 1, in L.A., while his former love stepped out solo at Paris Fashion Week on July 2.

4. Kris Kross' Chris Kelly Died of Drug Overdose

Chris Kelly's cause of death has been confirmed. The Kris Kross rapper died on May 1 due to a drug overdose, a medical office investigator told The Associated Press on Monday, July 1.

5. Exclusive: Avril Lavigne, Chad Kroeger Officially Wed: All the Ceremony, Party Details!

Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Chad Kroeger! Avril Lavigne and Chad Kroeger are officially wife and husband after marrying in a wedding ceremony in the South of France on Monday, July 1 -- and Us Weekly has exclusive details on their wild wedding weekend, which lasted until 6 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

