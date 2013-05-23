Gearing up for a baby in the City of Lights! Kim Kardashian and her momager, Kris Jenner, were spotted shopping for baby toys at Ovale, a children's shop on the Left Bank in Paris, on Wednesday, May 22.

Indeed, Kardashian, 32, hinted in a recent blog post that she and her mom planned to do "some baby shopping" and explore Paris in her last place trip before her baby's July arrival.

A shop assistant at Ovale tells Us Weekly, "We get lots of expectant mothers in here, often with their own mothers, and these two were just like any others -- they were clearly excited about the imminent birth and wanted to buy some nice things. We were happy to see them."

The assistant said the pair bought "just bits and pieces -- nothing special" but spent a lot of time in the cuddly toy section, where they were particularly interested in a handmade bear that they decided to not purchase.

Kardashian seems to be in good spirits as she heads back to LA, where her baby shower is scheduled to be held on June 2 in Beverly Hills. As Us Weekly reported on Wednesday, music box invitations featuring twirling ballerinas while Kanye West's song "Hey Mama" played were sent out to Kardashian's pals, including Beyonce and Fergie.

"Bye Paris!!! Best trip ever," she tweeted May 22 with a snapshot of her and her mom posing at the famed Place de la Concorde fountain.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is expecting her baby with West, 35, in July.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner Buy Baby Toys in Paris