Whether she makes the best or worst-dressed list, Kim Kardashian was a big fan of her Met Gala 2013 dress. Riccardo Tisci designed the flower print Givenchy gown for the 32-year-old pregnant reality star, and a source close to Kardashian tells Us Weekly that she supported his vision 100 percent.

"She loved the dress just the way Ricardo designed it for her," the source says. "His vision for her was a romantic Spanish theme with touches of boldness and punk."

Following the evening's theme of Punk: Chaos to Couture, Tisci dressed Kardashian's baby bump in the long jersey dress with silver eyelet details. To add a surreal touch, he accessorized the look with matching gloves and sandals. "He worked with Kim, no stylist," another insider tells Us. "Just him styling and creating."

"I love fashion and I really am excited to see everyone's take on punk," Kardashian told Vogue.com on the red carpet. "I know it's different for everybody . . . everyone has their own take on it, so it will be really interesting to me to see what the designers and everyone else thinks about punk."

Tisci also created a complementary look for Kardashian's boyfriend Kanye West. The 35-year-old dad-to-be wore a black tuxedo in grain-de-poudre with satin details and a black satin bow tie.

At the Costume Institute Gala, West reminded his pregnant girlfriend to ignore her critics while singing a new song, on bended knee, that he dedicated to her. Supermodel Coco Rocha shared a video clip of the performance, and wrote, "Kanye telling Kim not to worry what anyone says that she's awesome. Quite touching really."

"Everyone was crying and screaming," an insider told Us. "It was so good."

