Three days after the birth of her daughter, Kim Kardashian is breaking her silence on the happy news. Her first words on the baby came via "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" producer Ryan Seacrest, who read an email he had received from the 32-year-old reality star during his KIIS-FM radio show on Tuesday.

"Can't believe it. So crazy!" the new mom wrote to Seacrest after he reached out to congratulate her and Kanye West on safely welcoming their bundle of joy five weeks earlier than planned.

"She's very, very excited," Seacrest said of the first-time mother. He added that he did not yet know the baby's name.

As Us Weekly previously reported, Kardashian and West welcomed their first child, a little girl, on June 15. "They're all doing great and amazing!" a hospital source told Us of the new family.

Kris Jenner echoed that sentiment. The Kardashian matriarch -- and newly minted grandmother of three -- couldn't hide her joy when she hit up the Daytime Emmy Awards on Sunday, June 16, just one day after her granddaughter's birth.

"We are all good and extremely happy and thrilled for the new baby," she gushed to Showbiz Tonight. "[The baby] is doing great and beautiful. So very exciting."

