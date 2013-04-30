What do you get the mom-to-be who already has it all? Nothing! Kim Kardashian knows how lucky she is to have access to the best medical care and the best, most expensive baby products in the world. She also knows that other families around the country aren't that lucky. So rather than asking for gifts for her own little bundle of joy, she's requesting that any would-be well-wishers use the money they would have spent on her to make a donation to a children's hospital in Chicago.

A source confirms to Us Weekly that the six-months-pregnant reality star and her boyfriend, rapper Kanye West, have not registered for any baby supplies. Nor do they plan to in the future. (Any "Kanye and Kim" registries that have popped up online are fake.)

Instead, the source says, the parents-to-be are asking friends, family, and fans to donate money to the Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago, where West, 35, grew up. A rep for the hospital told TMZ the money raised would be used to treat sick babies.

"Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago would like to extend its sincerest gratitude to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West for their thoughtfulness and support of the hospital," the rep said in a statement. "Funds donated on behalf of Kardashian and West will be directed to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit Fund, which will help care for the most critically ill babies and their families."

Kardashian, 32, has yet to make an official announcement about the charitable act -- but she has been a little busy this week. After spending several days with her family in Mykonos, Greece, where the group was filming scenes for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the pregnant designer was whisked away on a private plane to Paris, where West has been working on his next album.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kim Kardashian Refuses Baby Gifts, Asks for Donations to Chicago Children's Hospital Instead