The Kardashian-Jenners are dreaming of a white Christmas!

E! reality star Kim Kardashian, 32, unveiled her family's all-white 2012 holiday card via her official blog Dec. 17. Photographed by Nick Saglimbeni, the pop culture icon raved that they "had such a fun time shooting this!" (See their 2010 and 2011 holiday cards.)

The card features the entire clan -- Kim, Kylie Jenner, Rob Kardashian, Bruce Jenner, Mason Disick, Scott Disick, Penelope Disick, Lamar Odom, Khloe Kardashian-Odom, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner -- surrounded by white balloons and silver confetti.

PHOTOS: Meet Penelope Disick!

The seasonal greeting also includes Mercy, the Teacup Persian kitten that Kanye West gave his girlfriend earlier this year. Sadly, Kim's feline friend passed away from a cancer-like virus in early December.

PHOTOS: The Kardashians on vacation

"I love our Christmas card!" Kardashian-Odom, 28, tweeted Dec. 17. "White party." In late November, however, the X Factor co-host admitted she wasn't present when the photo shoot took place. "I have to be Photoshopped in," she said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "We pretend that we're always together, [but it's really] the power of cameras and Photoshop."

(Her husband, basketball player Odom, and her model half-sister, Kendall, were also digitally added to this year's holiday card.)

PHOTOS: Khloe Kardashian-Odom and Lamar Odom's wedding

"Every Christmas, we're always together. Step-brothers, sisters, everything. All 10 kids, and then everyone's girlfriend, boyfriend, this, that," Kardashian-Odom said of their holiday get-togethers. "The older we get, the more we stick together. . . [And now] the babies are getting older and loving the holidays more and more. It's really fun."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kim Kardashian Shares Glamorous 2012 Family Christmas Card