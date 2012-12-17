Kim Kardashian Shares Glamorous 2012 Family Christmas Card
The Kardashian-Jenners are dreaming of a white Christmas!
E! reality star Kim Kardashian, 32, unveiled her family's all-white 2012 holiday card via her official blog Dec. 17. Photographed by Nick Saglimbeni, the pop culture icon raved that they "had such a fun time shooting this!" (See their 2010 and 2011 holiday cards.)
The card features the entire clan -- Kim, Kylie Jenner, Rob Kardashian, Bruce Jenner, Mason Disick, Scott Disick, Penelope Disick, Lamar Odom, Khloe Kardashian-Odom, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner -- surrounded by white balloons and silver confetti.
The seasonal greeting also includes Mercy, the Teacup Persian kitten that Kanye West gave his girlfriend earlier this year. Sadly, Kim's feline friend passed away from a cancer-like virus in early December.
PHOTOS: The Kardashians on vacation
"I love our Christmas card!" Kardashian-Odom, 28, tweeted Dec. 17. "White party." In late November, however, the X Factor co-host admitted she wasn't present when the photo shoot took place. "I have to be Photoshopped in," she said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "We pretend that we're always together, [but it's really] the power of cameras and Photoshop."
(Her husband, basketball player Odom, and her model half-sister, Kendall, were also digitally added to this year's holiday card.)
PHOTOS: Khloe Kardashian-Odom and Lamar Odom's wedding
"Every Christmas, we're always together. Step-brothers, sisters, everything. All 10 kids, and then everyone's girlfriend, boyfriend, this, that," Kardashian-Odom said of their holiday get-togethers. "The older we get, the more we stick together. . . [And now] the babies are getting older and loving the holidays more and more. It's really fun."
This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kim Kardashian Shares Glamorous 2012 Family Christmas Card