Now she's really showing! Kim Kardashian flaunted her growing baby bump during a late night visit to the gym on Wednesday, Jan. 30.

The 32-year-old reality star, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Kanye West, styled tight workout pants and a low-cut shirt to show off her pregnancy belly. "Was so lazy but had to get that workout in!" Kardashian tweeted. "I'm so not a night workout person."

Since rapper West, 35, announced their baby news during a concert on Dec. 30, Kardashian has been even more focused on her fitness. "She's been doing amazing," celebrity trainer Tracy Anderson told Us Weekly of Kardashian's prenatal workout sessions. "She's doing it with caution and she's listening to her body; she's not overdoing anything. [She's] such a great example -- I'm so proud of her."

During a visit on Jimmy Kimmel Live Jan. 29, Kardashian said she's been feeling good during her pregnancy and that West is "so excited" to be a dad.

"It's really cute how excited he is," she gushed. And the fashion-obsessed rapper is already picking out baby clothes.

"If anyone knows Kanye, they just know how into fashion he is, and I think he's going to have things specially made," Kim explained of why they won't be accepting hand-me-down baby clothes from sister (and mother of two) Kourtney Kardashian.

"Leather baby pants," Jimmy Kimmel joked. "Wow. Imagine crapping in something that expensive."

