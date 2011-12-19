Kris Humphries is a party animal.

On Sunday's Kim and Kourtney Take New York, Kim Kardashian's then-husband found himself caught in a lie and tried to use Scott Disick as a cover-up.

Against Disick's better judgement, he let the NBA player throw a raucous party at the New York City penthouse apartment they share with Kim and Kourtney Kardashian when the women were out of town.

Though Disick was initially willing to take the blame for the bash -- which Kim found out about after seeing images of other women in her suite posted online -- Humphries eventually came clean.

"There were girls here taking pictures. Scott told me he had some people over," Kim, 31, told Humphries during a fiery confrontation.

"Don't blame Scott, he was just doing the right thing. I had people over," replied Humphries, who had so many people over that he ran out of cups and offered one guest Kourtney's son Mason's sippy cup to drink out of. "I take full responsibility -- I'm sorry. I had a handful of people over with their friends and we were hanging out. Maybe someone got invited that shouldn't have."

But Kim wasn't satisfied with his apology.

Fumed the reality star: "No one is allowed in our suite! This is my private space. Don't lie to me!"

Sunday's episode wasn't the first time Humphries' hard-partying ways got him into hot water with his wife.

Just two months into their infamous 72-day marriage, the couple "had it out" over the fact that Humphries -- then unemployed due to the NBA lockout -- was partying and going out on the town on his wife's dime.

"She told him he needs to do something productive...He needs to get off his ass, like, yesterday," a family friend told Us Weekly at the time.

