Kim Kardashian is planning to ring in the new year as a single woman!

After dating Reggie Bush, Miles Austin and Gabriel Aubry in 2010, the 30-year-old reality star says she's ready to take a breather.

PHOTOS: Kim and Kourtney take Manhattan!

"I want to try to be single my whole year of being 30," Kardashian says during an appearance on Thursday's The Rachael Ray Show. "I've never just dated and done whatever I wanted."

The E! star -- who spent Thanksgiving with Aubry, 34, at her mom Kris Jenner's L.A. home -- insists her busy work schedule has put a strain on her past relationships.

VIDEO: Kim gets an angry call from ex Reggie Bush

"I have a hundred different jobs -- when do I have time to really focus on someone?"

Still, the boy-crazy Keeping Up With the Kardashians star acknowledges she may go back on her pledge to stay single.

PHOTOS: Kim rates her style slip-ups for Us

"I've made a promise to myself and I'm really trying hard to stick to it, but I'm such a hopeless romantic that it's hard," she explains. "I don't think that's going to last, because that's just how I am. But the fact that I'm trying is a big step for me!"

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly