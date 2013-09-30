Kim Kardashian wears 'Nori' necklace in Paris

Us Weekly

Kim's baby bling! Kim Kardashian very reluctantly left infant daughter North West behind in Los Angeles as she and Kanye West flew to Paris last on Sept. 27, but the first-time mom and reality star is keeping her little girl close to her heart -- literally!

Walking through the City of Lights on Sept. 30, Kardashian, 32, accessorized her outfit (camel Max Mara coat, nude-toned mini dress) with an adorable gold "Nori" necklace around her neck.

(Back in June, Us Weekly broke news that Kardashian and West, 32, had chosen the sweet "Nori" nickname for North, who has no middle name.)

During her Monday afternoon in Paris, Kardashian was spotted chatting up Vogue's legendary Andre Leon Talley. The E! star seems to have chosen the Paris jaunt as an opportunity to tiptoe back into the spotlight with several body-revealing outfits, but she's not done slimming down, insiders say.

"She's lost about 40 pounds and only has 10 more to go," a source close to Kardashian recently told Us Weekly. After hitting a "plateau" in her slimdown in August, Kardashian has taken a radical dietary step.

"Kim eliminated carbs entirely," the source says. "She finally feels good again!"

