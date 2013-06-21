Kim Kardashian wears skimpy string bikini five days before baby's birth

Kim Kardashian pregnant bikini

By Us Weekly

A pic for baby North West's photo album! Just five days before she gave birth to her baby girl with Kanye West on June 15, Kim Kardashian was flaunting her pregnant bikini body in a major way.

The 32-year-old "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star was photographed on June 10 relaxing poolside at a spa with friends in L.A. Kardashian showed off her stunning pregnant bod -- and super-prominent baby bump -- in a skimpy string bikini by Inca.

By late Thursday, June 20, another big mystery was solved: Kimye's baby name! A source close to the reality star confirmed to Us Weekly that the couple named their daughter North West. While the source said baby North has no middle name, the parents "will call her Nori for short."

Another insider told Us that the family is "doing great" after baby Nori arrived five weeks early. "The baby is so sweet. Kanye is in love," the source said. "Kim's real due date was July 12 -- Kanye's mom's birthday. That warmed his heart."

