Life in plastic, it's fantastic!

Barbie, the ultimate career gal who loves to dress up, is teaming up with three new like-minded friends: Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian!

A source tells the new Us Weekly, on stands Friday, that the reality stars will be immortalized as Barbie's pals in an upcoming limited-edition doll line. "The dolls will reflect the girls' measurements and may even come in Kardashian-designed outfits," says a source.

Kim, 31, appears to already have struck up a friendship with the world's most famous doll. "Merry Christmas Barbs!" she tweeted on Christmas. "I'm sure we'll be seeing lots of each other [in 2012]. Shopping soon!"

