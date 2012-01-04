Kim, Khloe, Kourtney Kardashian Made into Barbie's Doll Pals
Life in plastic, it's fantastic!
Barbie, the ultimate career gal who loves to dress up, is teaming up with three new like-minded friends: Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian!
A source tells the new Us Weekly, on stands Friday, that the reality stars will be immortalized as Barbie's pals in an upcoming limited-edition doll line. "The dolls will reflect the girls' measurements and may even come in Kardashian-designed outfits," says a source.
Kim, 31, appears to already have struck up a friendship with the world's most famous doll. "Merry Christmas Barbs!" she tweeted on Christmas. "I'm sure we'll be seeing lots of each other [in 2012]. Shopping soon!"
