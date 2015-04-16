Kim Richards' family wants to help the struggling reality star, but they don't really know how. Therein lies the problem.

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star was arrested on April 16 after allegedly becoming belligerent and kicking a police officer at a Los Angeles-area hotel. Kim has been to rehab for her struggles with alcohol before, but has long professed to be sober, although her erratic actions have often suggested otherwise.

According to PEOPLE magazine, Kim's family doesn't think she'll be able to stay on the wagon.

"It will never get better," a source told the magazine. "She's been a mess, showing up late to events and social gatherings and acting bizarre or belligerent or both."

The family finds the whole situation "heartbreaking."

"They of course love [Kim] and want to help, but no one can talk any sense into her because she is so out of it," the source said.

Kim behavior of late has also been a point of contention on the reality show. Kyle Richards, Kim's sister, recently told Wonderwall.com that the tension between the sister's is "unfortunately true." During a January episode, Lisa Rinna asked Kim pointblank if she was sober.

"I don't drink, I don't smoke, I don't do drugs," Kim said. "I don't have anything to hide."

In a blog post in February she remained steadfast that she was indeed still maintaining her sobriety. "I am still sober and strong mentally and physically," she wrote. "I wish people would just stop trying to intrude in my life and 'fix' a problem that doesn't exist."

It sounds like her family is ready and willing to support Kim is she accepts it from them. If not, it sounds like she can turn to Brandi Glanville, Kim's lone friend on "Housewives." Although Brandi didn't address the arrest outright, she took to her Bravo blog after news of the arrest had gotten out and told Kim, "I'm always here for you."