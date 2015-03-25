Kim Zolciak is waisting away!

The "Don't Be Tardy" realty star showed off her shrinking waistline (again) in a mirror selfie on March 24, and the results look pretty good.

RELATED: Kim shares before and after plastic surgery photos

Kim recently jumped on the celebrity waist training regimen, joining the like of Kim and Khloe Kardashian who can't get enough of the body shaper.

RELATED: Celebs who wear waist trainers

In Kim's newest selfie, she rocks ripped jeans and a t-shirt showing off her taut midriff. She captioned the photo, "Werking……" with a few movie camera emojis.

RELATED: Kim goes on Instagram rant

Earlier in the month, Kim took a similar selfie with her waist trainer on.

"Soooo you guys finally talked me into trying a waist trainer!" she captioned the photo. "I can't believe how tiny it makes my waist I'm obsessed with @nowaistclique waist trainer and it doesn't show through my clothes!"