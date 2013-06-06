Pregnant (again!) and proud! Multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly on June 5 that Kim Zolciak is expecting her fifth child after giving birth to son Kash just nine months ago. And during a family vacation on May 30, the evidence -- her pregnant bikini body -- was undeniable!

The "Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum, 35, hit the beach with husband Kroy Biermann wearing a strapless white bikini that revealed her slight baby bump. The couple, who wed in 2011, enjoyed quality time as a family by playing with their kids in the sun. Biermann, 27, held baby Kash in his arms while walking across the hot sand.

In addition to Kash, the "Don't Be Tardy" star and the Atlanta Falcons defensive end are also parents to son KJ, 2; Zolciak has two older daughters, Ariana and Brielle, from a previous relationship.

"Kim loves being pregnant," an insider told Us. "She really wants a little girl."

Zolciak's growing bump was even more visible when she covered up on the beach in a tight black tank top and baggy shorts.

The busy mom had hinted to Us in April that she wanted to have another baby. "We're not done. I think we'll have one more," she teased. "We'll see. When people [used to tell me] they had four kids, I'd be like, 'Four kids! Whoa!' And now that's me. Who would've thought?"

