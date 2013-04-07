Kordell Stewart and Porsha Williams' divorce proceedings are heating up. The former Pittsburgh Steelers star claims in new court documents that his estranged wife stays out late partying, neglects her stepson and asks that her request for temporary support be denied.

After the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 31, filed a motion claiming Stewart locked her out of the house, Stewart, 40, argues in new court documents obtained by TMZ that Williams frequently stays out late partying and he simply locks the house at night for security.

Williams also reportedly accused Stewart of having "another woman" in her house, but Stewart said that is only their nanny who he hired because his estranged wife is "neglecting her responsibilities to her stepson."

The ex-NFL player, who is father to son Syre with ex-girlfriend Tania Richardson, is asking the court that Williams be denied temporary support. He filed for divorce from Williams last month after less than two years of marriage.

The Bravo starlet was blindsided by her husband's filing and told reporters April 3, "This is a very difficult time for myself and my family. I'm just trying to remain strong. That's all I can do and stay prayerful and lean on my friends and family."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kordell Stewart Claims Porsha Williams Parties, Neglects Stepson in New Divorce Documents: Report