Billboard -- Kris Allen is "pretty beat up" after a head-on collision, the "American Idol" winner's mother told fans on Twitter.

Kimberley Allen tweeted a photo of Kris in the hospital, where he's recovering from a broken wrist and other injuries.

"From Kris: he's in a lot of pain, arm broke, may not play guitar for a while," she announced.

The singer's wife, Katy, and dog Zorro were also in the accident. However, the couple had good news to share: the pair's car kept "the little one we have on the way safe," he tweeted on Jan. 1.

Kris Allen Latest 'Idol' Winner to Part Ways with RCA

It will be the first child for Allen, who rose to fame by winning the eighth season of "American Idol." At present, he still intends to head out on the aptly named Out Alive tour starting Jan. 8 -- though don't expect to see him strumming.

"Don't worry everyone I may have broken my wrist but the #OutAliveTour is still on," he wrote.

Allen and RCA Records confirmed they'd parted ways in Sept. 2012, with the singer shifting management from 19 Entertainment to Pearl Group Entertainment.

"I am really excited about what is ahead. The path has never been clearer to me. I love what I do and I will never stop," he wrote at the time.

_ _ _ _

Find more online: Billboard.com