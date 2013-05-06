Timing is everything. And Kris Humphries, who recently became a free man once more after his divorce from ex Kim Kardashian was finalized on Apr. 19, should know that better than anyone. But the Brooklyn Nets player threw caution to the wind on Friday, May 3, partying into the late hours of the night despite having to be ready to go for Game 7 against the Chicago Bulls the next day.According to a source, the towering athlete was "out late" at NYC hotspot Beauty & Essex on Friday evening, arriving around 9 p.m. and leaving past 1 in the morning.

PHOTOS: Kim and Kris' wedding album

Humphries, 28, was at the venue to celebrate his older model sister Kaela's 30th birthday and didn't hold back as he "fist pumped a little bit" and showed off a few dance moves, the source added.

"Kris was drinking champagne and stayed late. He was a jerk to everyone," another eyewitness told Us.

PHOTOS: Hollywood's ugliest divorces

The following day, Humphries and his team would go on to lose to the Chicago Bulls 99 to 93 on their home turf at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

PHOTOS: When exes attack!"In the pros, you are not monitored, so to speak, unless you are on the road," another source explains to Us Weekly. "It is assumed you know what to do the night before a game. But, no! You do not go out the night before a Game 7 of the playoffs. You don't do it, period."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kris Humphries Was Drinking, Partying Night Before Brooklyn Nets Lost Playoff Game to Chicago Bulls