Kim Kardashian's manager mother Kris Jenner was hospitalized on April 16 after reportedly experiencing mystery "internal pains."

RELATED: Most expensive celeb engagement rings

The reality-TV star was photographed heading to a Los Angeles medical facility with her estranged husband, former Olympian Bruce Jenner, by her side, and now editors at E Online claim she turned to doctors as a precautionary measure.

RELATED: Insured celeb body parts

A source tells the website, "(Jenner) went to the hospital for some internal pains she was having."

The insider reveals the 58 year old also underwent X-rays to try to determine the cause of her pain, but she has yet to comment on the exact nature of her hospital visit.

RELATED: Amazing celebrity career comebacks

Jenner now appears to be out of hospital and feeling better -- on April 17 she posted a Twitter photo of Easter treats for her grandchildren alongside the caption, "Easter sweets and goodies for my precious Bunnies!!"