Kris Jenner and Bruce Jenner may soon be divorced, but that doesn't mean they don't still love each other.

The matriarch of the Kardashian family said she's remaining very positive about her impending divorce, one that she doesn't suspect will turn ugly.

RELATED: Kardashian store closing in Las Vegas

"I saw [Bruce] today and I saw him yesterday," she told Wonderwall at the 5th annual PSLA Autumn Party in Los Angeles. "It's not like I don't see him or that we don't love one another. It's just a different kind of a love."

The soon-to-be former couple hopes to set an example for their children.

RELATED: Is Cher being wooed by Bruce?

Donning her daughter's Donna Karan dress, Kris said, "You can either make it real ugly so everybody is miserable or you can decide to be grown-ups and say to yourself, 'OK, we're happier apart than we are together so let's make everyone else happy too. Let's move on with our lives as best as we can.'"

Neither Kris nor Bruce will receive spousal support and they divided approximately $60 million from a joint account.

RELATED: Bruce walks Kim down the aisle

Having filed for divorce on Sept. 22, the couple are seeking joint custody over their only minor child, Kylie Jenner, who is 17. Kris knows her marriage isn't something that she can simply wash her hands of -- nor does she want to.

"We have 25 years together almost, two kids and he helped me raise the other four," she said. "We have a lot of memories and traditions and love together. You don't just walk away from that."