Kris Jenner may believe that honesty is the best policy, but her family -- and husband Bruce -- seem to think otherwise.

On Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the family matriarch, 56, reunited with her former fling, Todd Waterman, in secret behind husband Bruce's back, to get what she declared "closure" 23 years after their affair. (Waterman was the man who came between Kris' marriage to the late Robert Kardashian, Sr., who passed away in 2003, 12 years after splitting from Kris.)

After their meeting, Jenner does what she thinks is the right thing and comes clean to Bruce, 62, who doesn't take the news lightly. "I wanted to tell you I appreciate you and that I may have been fantasizing about somebody for the last 23 years that didn't deserve that recognition," Kris admitted. An angry Bruce's reply? "What an idiot you are!" he fumed. "I don't know how I can trust you."

Kris' daughters -- Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian -- sided with Bruce and were just as angry with their mom. "What a little whore! Why would you give him the satisfaction? Wouldn't you just want him to [think] you don't exist?" argued Kourtney, who uged Kris to take a lie detector test to prove her love for Bruce.

Consenting to the lie detector test using questions devised by her daughters, Kris offers feedback on topics including Khloe's real father and whether or not she'd like to have an affair with Waterman. Though the polygraph expert conducting the test saw the needle spike when Kris answered questions about Waterman, he determined Kris' heart rate was elevated due to an emotional reaction to the question -- not because she was caught in a lie.

Once she passed the test, Kris thought her family would finally drop the subject, but her daughters again took it upon themselves to help her and Bruce rekindle the romance their marriage once had. "My mom and Bruce are having a tough time and these are the things people split over," Kim -- who sent them away for a weekend in Malibu -- admitted of the couple, married 21 years. "They met in Malibu so we're hoping we can rekindle that spark."

Though their weekend started off slow, Kris and Bruce eventually realized the need to refocus their marriage and vowed to be more open and honest with one another. "Life happened, kids happened and business happened and things got in the way," Kris admitted. "We have to get it together so we care again. Actions speak louder than words."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kris Jenner Takes Lie Detector Test After Reuniting With Former Fling