"Fifty Shades of Grey" star Dakota Johnson tagged along for a newly single ladies vacation with her mom Melanie Griffith and Kris Jenner.

The gals jetted off to Spring Break capital Cancun, Mexico for a beautiful getaway. While Dakota didn't make mention of the trip (though she was spotted by photographers), her 57-year-old mom Melanie and 59-year-old momager Kris posted vacay pics on Instagram.

RELATED: Inside a Kardashian-Jenner Family Vacation

"Heaven on earth," Melanie described the scenery.

Kris added: "Sunset vibes with @melanie_griffith57 #amazing #blessed #beautiful #friendship."

Doting on her friend a bit, Melanie -- who recently separated from her husband Antonio Banderas -- posted a pic of the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" matriarch, writing: "My beautiful friend @krisjenner."

RELATED: Dakota Johnson's Tense 'Fifty Shades of Grey' Convo with Mom Melanie Griffith Turns Painful

Dakota, 25, must have insisted on no photos as she's not seen in any of the vacation pics posted.

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble call it quits: Report

The Kardashian Kids' Most Stylish Looks

Stars attend Paris Fashion Week fall/winter 2015