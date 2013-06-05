Kristen Bell is one hot mama just two months after giving birth to daughter Lincoln. The 32-year-old House of Lies actress, who welcomed her first child with fiance Dax Shepard in late March, showed off her slim post-baby body while hosting the 2013 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. on Wednesday, June 5.

Bell made her red carpet debut in a little black leather Zuhair Murad dress. The new mom flaunted her trim figure in the sleeveless design with embroidered detail and sexy black pumps.

Before taking the stage with co-host Jason Aldean, Bell had one last-minute thing to do. "My new backstage beauty routine: Pump it. Pump pump it up," she jokingly tweeted with a photo of her breast pump.

Like any glamorous hostess, Bell changed her wardrobe multiple times throughout the night. She put her hair up and exposed some cleavage in a low-cut, black column gown. In another look, the host showed off her legs in a bronze embellished mini dress.

"Treacherous heels???" the Veronica Mars star tweeted with a photo of sky-high black pumps. "Only for the CMT Awards, and only because I have Jason Aldean to catch me if I topple!"

Luckily, the show went off without a hitch for the busy mom. "Nashville, I had SUCH a wonderful time hosting the CMT Awards with Jason Aldean," she tweeted. "Thank you for having me back. XOXO."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kristen Bell Debuts Post-Baby Body, Breast Pump at CMT Music Awards