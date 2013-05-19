Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson face a crossroads in their relationship, while Kanye West wows the crowd at Saturday Night Live: See Us Weekly's top stories from Saturday, May 18, and Sunday, May 19, in the roundup!

1. Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson Break Up -- For Now

Brace yourselves, Twihards: After four very eventful years together, Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart are taking a much-needed break, a source close to Pattinson tells Us Weekly. Additional Pattinson insiders add that the British actor and Stewart have been "having problems" and "fighting a lot," with things coming to a head on Pattinson's 27th birthday.

2. Video: Kanye West Debuts "Black Skinhead," Performs "New Slaves" on Saturday Night Live

It was Bill Hader's last episode and Ben Affleck's fifth time hosting, but Kanye West nearly stole the spotlight from both on the May 18 finale of Saturday Night Live. Taking the stage at Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center, the rapper performed two new tracks from his upcoming album, reportedly titled Yeezus.

3. Video: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner Joke About "Working" on Their Marriage in Saturday Night Live Monologue

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's marriage is just fine, thank you very much -- and to prove it, the couple appeared together on the May 18 season finale of Saturday Night Live. During his opening monologue, the Argo director (and five-time SNL host) addressed his "completely terrifying" Oscars acceptance speech, in which he called his marriage to Garner "work."

4. Reese Witherspoon, Jim Toth Join Ryan Phillippe, Girlfriend Paulina Slagter at Son Deacon's Football Game: Picture

One big happy family? Reese Witherspoon and ex-husband Ryan Phillippe reunited at their son Deacon's football game on Saturday, May 18, in Brentwood, Calif. -- but they weren't alone on the sidelines. Witherspoon was accompanied by CAA agent hubby Jim Toth, while Phillippe brought on-again girlfriend Paulina Slagter.

5. Liam Hemsworth Parties Without Miley Cyrus at Cannes Film Festival

Liam Hemsworth is living it up in one of the most glamorous, romantic spots on the planet...without fiancee Miley Cyrus. The Australian actor hit the Cannes Film Festival to attend a Friday, May 17, promotional event for Hunger Games sequel Catching Fire, where he reunited with costars Jennifer Lawrence and Sam Claflin.

