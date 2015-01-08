What exactly is going on here?

Kristen Stewart and her BFF Alicia Cargile can't seem to keep their hands off each other.

Having just returned from a holiday vacation in Hawaii where they rang in the new year together, the "Twilight" star and her attached-to-her-hip friend were spotted out with Kristen's arm around her pal's shoulder. This comes after the two of them ran errands together earlier in the week, wherein they didn't stray more than a few inches from each other.

The duo, as usual, paid little to no attention to paparazzi snapping their photos.

Kristen and Alicia have been rather close and inseparable over the past few months. They've known each other for much longer, however, as Alicia was Kristen's assistant for some time.

And speaking of time, it seems that the two BFF's (or are they more than that?) will be able to spend more time together in the future.

Despite recently promoting two new movies, Kristen told USA Today that she is ready to take a break from acting.

"I'm taking some time off because I've been working for two years," she said. "I'm an actor and that's my art form, and because I started that so young, I've always felt intimidated and insufficient when I think about other forms of art I want to create."