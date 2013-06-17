Now we know what it takes to make Kristen Stewart smile: hot wings and hot pants. On Saturday, the rumored-to-be Robert Pattinson-free actress surfaced at a Hooters restaurant in Amarillo, Texas, where she gamely posed for photos with staffers and fans.

K.Stew, who was believed to be on her way to local landmark the Cadillac Ranch, reportedly tried to go incognito during her meal, but her cover was soon blown.

"She was trying not to be noticed, so she sat with her back to the restaurant," a spy tells E! News. "When she was eating, a guy asked her if she was Kristen Stewart. She said, 'Yes.' When the guy asked her if he could take a photo, she asked if she could take it after her meal."

Once she finished eating, Stewart went outside to document the moment for posterity with a passel of waitresses and a little girl.

"She was really nice," relays the spy, adding that the starlet "smiled and said bye before she left."

Another eyewitness tells Enstarz that was she "was very sweet and was chatting with the Hooters employees for a while" before making her exit.

According to Hollywood Life, Kristen made sure to pick up a souvenir Hooters T-shirt.

