Vampire sex isn't all it's cracked up to be: just ask Kristen Stewart.

The Twilight actress, 22, opened up to E! News this week about the not-so-sexy reality of filming her character's highly-anticipated, post-transformation love scenes alongside on-again boyfriend Robert Pattinson.

"[The director] Bill [Condon] kept saying that he wanted to make this one feel like you're very much inside of the experience," Stewart explained. "Like you're there, you're sort of a part of it, which is odd. But to do that we had to look directly into the camera instead of at each other."

Condon's direction made for some awkward on-set moments, the actress admitted.

"It was awful!" she exclaimed, laughing. "I was like, 'Bill, you're depriving me of this experience. We've been waiting for vampire sex! What are you doing?!'"

In a separate chat with E!, Pattinson, 26, also weighed in on his biggest problem with the filming process: the horde of cast and crew members standing around at any given moment.

"Vampire sex is supposed to be the greatest sex in the world, and then everyone turns up on set and they're like, 'OK, well, uh, what's your thing?'" he shared. "It's, like, completely crazy!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kristen Stewart: Filming Breaking Dawn Part 2's Vampire Sex Scenes "Was Awful"