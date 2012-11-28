Kristen Stewart will never abandon her signature tomboy style.

Weeks after she wore glamorous couture gowns by Christian Dior, Zuhair Murad and other designers, the 22-year-old actress dressed down at the Variety Awards Studio in L.A. Nov. 28. With her messy hair hanging over one shoulder, the Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 actress flashed her black bra in a sheer A.L.C. top, which she paired with plaid Juicy pants and Cole Haan oxfords. Stewart completed her look with kohl-rimmed eyes and a nude lip.

VIDEO: See Kristen Stewart's Zuhair Murad dress from every angle!

During a recent interview with The Cut, Stewart's stylist, Tara Swennen, explained how Stewart's style has evolved since they began working together in 2007.

"She's a tomboy at heart . . . but she understands that fashion is an arena, that she can be a chameleon and not dress the way she does every single day," Swennen said. "She'll always change into her Converse by halfway through a carpet, which is to be expected at this point, but she puts on the heels for me for the photos, God bless her."

PHOTOS: Kristen Stewart's grunge to glam fashion evolution

Still, Swenenn admitted, "There are definitely times when I have to say, 'Please, please, please put the heel on just for me.'"

PHOTOS: Inside the first Breaking Dawn - Part 2 premiere

Stewart has been more willing to embrace feminine frocks in recent years, Swennen added. "One of the things that I love about her is that she is willing to take a risk. As a stylist, that is one of the best things you can ask for," the stylist told The Cut. "She's not afraid of prints and sheerness and textures, so I just hope we can to continue to do fun things."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kristen Stewart Flashes Bra in Sheer T-Shirt, Rocks Messy Hair