The Twilight franchise may be in its twilight, but the cast's press tour seems like the Dawn of a new sartorial era for Kristen Stewart.

On Nov. 16, Stewart, 22, stunned yet again during her appearance at the Berlin screening of Breaking Dawn -- Part 2.

PHOTOS: Inside the Breaking Dawn -- Part 2 premiere

PHOTOS: Inside the first Breaking Dawn - Part 2 premiereRead more: http://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-style/news/vote-for-kristen-stewarts-best-breaking-dawn-2-promo-look-20121611#ixzz2CQzFV7MX

The actress flashed some leg in a golden, shimmering Elie Saab gown -- boasting a thigh-high slit -- and strappy, sky-high Christian Louboutin stilettos as she walked the red carpet alongside Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner. (The night before, Stewart opted for a much more casual -- but equally sexy -- flirty, fluorescent yellow frock for a photo call in Madrid.)

In order to promote Twilight's fifth and final film, the brunette beauty has jetted from California to Europe -- with stops in London, Madrid and Berlin -- in just a matter of days.

VIDEO: See K-Stew's premiere dress from all angles!

At the movie's world premiere in L.A. Nov. 12, Stewart had everyone talking when she strolled down the carpet in a nude, corseted Zuhair Murad dress, which featured lace and chiffon paneling. Two days later in London, she oozed confidence in a lacy, open-back Zuhair Murad jumpsuit.

Tell Us: Do you like Stewart's latest Breaking Dawn -- Part 2 promotional look?

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kristen Stewart Flashes Major Leg in Sexy Golden Gown at Berlin Breaking Dawn Screening