Kristen Stewart Flashes Major Leg in Sexy Golden Gown at Berlin Breaking Dawn Screening
The Twilight franchise may be in its twilight, but the cast's press tour seems like the Dawn of a new sartorial era for Kristen Stewart.
On Nov. 16, Stewart, 22, stunned yet again during her appearance at the Berlin screening of Breaking Dawn -- Part 2.
PHOTOS: Inside the Breaking Dawn -- Part 2 premierePHOTOS: Inside the first Breaking Dawn - Part 2 premiere
The actress flashed some leg in a golden, shimmering Elie Saab gown -- boasting a thigh-high slit -- and strappy, sky-high Christian Louboutin stilettos as she walked the red carpet alongside Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner. (The night before, Stewart opted for a much more casual -- but equally sexy -- flirty, fluorescent yellow frock for a photo call in Madrid.)
In order to promote Twilight's fifth and final film, the brunette beauty has jetted from California to Europe -- with stops in London, Madrid and Berlin -- in just a matter of days.
VIDEO: See K-Stew's premiere dress from all angles!
At the movie's world premiere in L.A. Nov. 12, Stewart had everyone talking when she strolled down the carpet in a nude, corseted Zuhair Murad dress, which featured lace and chiffon paneling. Two days later in London, she oozed confidence in a lacy, open-back Zuhair Murad jumpsuit.
Tell Us: Do you like Stewart's latest Breaking Dawn -- Part 2 promotional look?
