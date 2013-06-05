Newly single Kristen Stewart will be spending her summer focusing on work. After splitting from Robert Pattinson last month, the 23-year-old "Twilight" actress has landed two new film roles.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Stewart has been cast in two indie dramas that will begin shooting this summer: "Camp X-Ray" and "Sils Maria."

In "Camp X-Ray," Stewart will play a female soldier stationed in Guantanamo Bay who bonds with one of the prisoners. The Peter Sattler-directed film is expected to start shooting in July.

"Sils Maria" tells the story of an aging actress (Juliette Binoche), who stars in a revival of a play that made her famous, but opposite the young role (played by Chloe Moretz) she once had. Stewart will play a supporting part as Binoche's assistant in the Olivier Assayas-directed film.

Stewart wrapped up her role as Bella Swan in "The Twilight Saga" franchise in November 2012, and a source told Us Weekly that her longtime relationship with costar Pattinson fell apart outside the Twilight bubble.

"Usually they would have a Twilight film to bring them back together," said a pal.

A source told Us that Stewart and her longtime love called it quits because Pattinson never really got over Stewart's fling with director Rupert Sanders.

"They both have projects that will take them away from each other for months," added the pal. "If he can't trust her, it's impossible."

