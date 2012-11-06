Kristen Stewart isn't ready to talk about her rekindled romance with Robert Pattinson -- not that anyone could blame her after she cheated on her "Twilight" co-star on July 17 with Rupert Sanders, her married "Snow White and the Huntsman" director.

The actress, 22, appeared on the "Today" show on Nov. 7 to promote the fifth and final installment of the hugely popular vampire movies, "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2," when co-anchor Savannah Guthrie inquired about Stewart's personal life.

"Kristen, you have so many fans and they will be mad at us if we don't ask you," Guthrie said apologetically. "Are you back together with Robert Pattinson?"

Stewart shifted her eyes to the floor and replied, "Funny you mention that." The film's leading lady then said, "I'm going to just let people watch whatever little movie they think our lives are. 'Keep 'em guessing,' I always say."

Throughout their three-year relationship, neither Stewart nor Pattinson, 26, has said much about their relationship. Pattinson forgave Stewart for her infidelity, a source recently told Us Weekly, because "he started thinking nobody else would understand his life."

Though Stewart wasn't eager to discuss her love life, she did speak candidly about how much she'll miss being in the hit vampire movies. "To have five years with one focus, it's just rare for an actor. Usually you have five weeks, five months," she said on "Today." "I'm OK walking away, but I could keep it for another five."

