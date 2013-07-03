The perfect accessory for Kristen Stewart's edgy look at Paris Fashion Week? Two tiny new wrist tattoos! The 23-year-old Twilight beauty showed off her new ink at the Chanel show on Tuesday, July 2.

Stewart revealed a tiny black infinity symbol on the inside of her right wrist, and a four tiny black parallel lines on the side of her left wrist. Last month, the actress was photographed at Pride and Glory tattoo parlor in Nashville, Tenn., while enjoying a road trip with friends.

PHOTOS: Kristen Stewart's stunning red carpet style

What do her tattoos mean? No official word yet, but many fans are hopeful that that they symbolize her relationship with ex-boyfriend Robert Pattinson. Some online commenters have speculated that the infinity sign could stand for Stewart's eternal love for costar Pattinson, and the four lines signify how long they were together.

Stewart and Pattinson, 27, broke up in May, after a source told Us Weekly that the couple was struggling to make things work since Stewart's July 2012 fling with director Rupert Sanders.

PHOTOS: Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson through the years

While the Snow White and the Huntsman actress is away enjoying Paris Fashion Week, Pattinson has been spotted attending Beyonce's concert in L.A. and driving in his truck with a mystery girl on June 29. Unconfirmed reports surfaced claiming the unknown woman was Lisa Marie Presley's 24-year-old daughter, Riley Keough. The 24-year-old actress starred opposite Stewart in 2010's The Runaways.

PHOTOS: Rob and Kristen's life after cheating scandal

Tell Us: What do you think Stewart's new tattoos mean?

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kristen Stewart Shows Off New Wrist Tattoos at Paris Fashion Week