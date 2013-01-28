Michael Angarano has fallen for another one of his costars! A source confirms to Us Weekly that Angarano -- Kristen Stewart's boyfriend before Robert Pattinson -- is now dating actress Juno Temple, whom he met on the set of The Brass Teapot.

An insider tells Us that Angarano, 25, and Temple, 23, "hit it off and had great chemistry from the start" while working on the 2012 fantasy thriller. "It was an intimate set and everyone really bonded," the source adds. "They were both single and it just worked."

Angarano's last serious relationship was with Stewart, 22. The two began dating after they met on the set of Speak in 2004, but called it quits in 2009. Stewart then began discretely dating her Twilight costar Pattinson.

The actor supported his new girlfriend Temple at the premiere of her film Afternoon Delight during the 2013 Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 21. The couple held hands and cuddled close for photographers.

Angarano also joined Temple at the cast dinner that same day. Before leaving for the premiere, the actress "ran over to him, wrapped her arms around him and started kissing him," the insider tells Us.

"They try keep it pretty quiet but very supportive of each other," the source explains of their low-key relationship. "She's blowing up and she loves having him around to help take away some of the stress of it all."

