Kristin Cavallari exchanges wedding vows with Jay Cutler, Kim Kardashian sends a super-sweet birthday message to Kanye West, Simon Cowell gets egged during the Britain's Got Talent finale: See Us Weekly's top 5 stories from the weekend in the roundup!

1. Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler Exchange Wedding Vows at Nashville Church Ceremony

Time to party! Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler had a wedding ceremony in Nashville, Tenn. on Saturday, June 8, Us Weekly can confirm.

2. Kim Kardashian Calls Kanye West "Love of My Life" on His Birthday

Pregnant Kim Kardashian wanted to make sure her beau Kanye West was feeling extra loved on his 36th birthday. Posting a sweet picture collage of their favorite moments together on Saturday, June 8, the E! reality show star wrote to West, "Happy Birthday to my best friend, the love of my life, my soul!!!!"

3. Simon Cowell Egged at Britain's Got Talent Finale

Simon Cowell sure got an egg-full on Saturday, June 8 -- getting egged on live TV during the Britain's Got Talent finale in London, England.

4. Beyonce Bares Midriff, Attends Kanye West's Birthday Party in New York City

Saturday night chic! While attending a small birthday party for Kanye West at Ms. Lily's in New York City on June 8, Beyonce stepped out in midriff-bearing skin-tight outfit. Continuing to put those pregnancy rumors to rest, the "Love on Top" singer rocked a black-and-white striped skirt and a matching cropped three quarter-length sleeve shirt, showing off her toned abs.

5. Princess Madeleine of Sweden Marries Christopher O'Neill: Wedding Dress Revealed!

Another royal wedding to gush over! Princess Madeleine of Sweden married New York banker Christopher O'Neill on Saturday, June 8 at The Royal Palace Church in Stockholm.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler Exchange Wedding Vows, Kim Kardashian Calls Kanye West "Love of My Life": Top 5 Stories