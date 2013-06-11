Here comes the bride! Laguna Beach star Kristin Cavallari transformed herself into a beautiful Southern belle for her Saturday, June 8, wedding to Jay Cutler in Nashville, Tenn.

In new pictures from their ceremony at Woodmont Christian Church, Cavallari, 26, looked stunning in a strapless white dress and long veil, which she wore with her wavy hair half up. The Monique Lhuillier gown featured a high belt and bustled skirt, and the bride carried a bouquet of white peonies, a source told Us Weekly.

PHOTOS: Kristin's life as a mom

Her 30-year-old Chicago Bears quarterback groom look handsome in a gray suit with a white shirt and tie. The couple's 10-month-old son, Camden, wore a coordinating little gray suit.

"It was a mellow wedding. It wasn't a huge Hollywood party," a source told Us. "Just a lot of people hanging out, having a good time."

PHOTOS: Kristin's best bikini moments

At the reception, held at Houston Station in Nashville, Tenn., guests enjoyed small plates of Southern food such as chicken biscuits and pulled pork tacos. For dessert, the bride and groom served a vanilla cake with pink roses, chocolate chip cookies and red velvet cupcakes.

Cavallari's former MTV co-stars -- including Heidi Montag, Stephanie Pratt and Audrina Patridge -- were not in attendance, according to a source: "They wanted to keep it small, mostly family."

PHOTOS: Kristin's maternity style

The newlyweds danced to a live band and, according to the insider, were "really lovey-dovey" throughout the day. "They looked incredibly happy and like they were having a great time," an eyewitness told Us. "It was a fun, laid back wedding with lots of music and dancing."

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

Most expensive celeb engagement rings

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler married: See their wedding bands

Kristin Cavallari's bridal shower: New details!