What's in store for Charlotte in the new "Sex and the City" sequel?

"I had a child last time, so now I'll have two, and we'll have to see what that's like for her," Kristin Davis tells Usmagazine.com. "You never know!"

Us Weekly first broke the news in January that Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Cynthia Nixon and Davis all signed on for the second flick.

Davis said she can't wait to get back together with her costars.

"We're so spread out right now - its mostly e-mail. We're very excited," she told Us at the First Ladies of Africa Health Summit in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Tuesday. "Sarah's working on another movie right now, Cynthia is still doing her play - we're all kind of spread out. But we'll be back together soon."

Although she hasn't yet read the script (it's currently being written by Michael Patrick King, who penned the TV series and the first "Sex" film), she has an idea what the much-anticipated sequel will be about.

"I know the ideas, but, you know, I can't tell you the ideas," she teases Us. "But I know the ideas overall, and it's very, very exciting. And any time we get to work together, we're so lucky and so happy."

