It's official: Kroy Biermann is now the legal father of wife Kim Zolciak's two daughters from previous relationships. The Atlanta Falcons defensive end confirmed that he adopted Brielle, 16, and Ariana, 12, during an interview with E! News on Tuesday, July 23. "I don't know if I could love anybody else's children as much as Kroy loves the girls," Zolciak raved of her husband. "I just don't know if I have it in me."

Biermann, 27, and Zolciak, 35, welcomed son Kroy, Jr. on May 31, 2011, just six months before they tied the knot in their Georgia home. The spouses welcomed son Kash on Aug. 15, 2012. Zolciak is currently expecting her fifth child.

"Before Kim and before the girls and before the boys, I lived a pretty regimented life," Biermann said. "I'd wake up, eat breakfast, go to work, come home -- it was pretty normal. Now, my house isn't going to be as clean as it was before, but it's not important. Those things are not important and it's all about prioritizing and understanding."

The athlete added, "In order to keep balance you have to have priorities. Our careers are our priorities, our kids, our health, our happiness."

Zolciak -- who said her daughters approved of their stepfather "almost immediately" -- told E! News that she "wasn't really looking for a relationship" before she met Biermann at a charity function in May 2010. In fact, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star was more drawn to his looks than his personality.

"When I saw his butt, I have never in my life seen a butt like that," Zolciak recalled. "I just thought, 'Wow he's got a really cute butt and a million-dollar smile.'" Biermann's personality sealed the deal, and the "Tardy for the Party" said their connection was instant.

"With Kroy, it was just real," Zolciak said. "It worked from the very beginning."

