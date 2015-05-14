Baby steps. Kyle and Kim Richards' severely strained relationship is well-documented, but it seems that maybe, just maybe, they're starting to see eye-to-eye.

TMZ is reporting that "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" sisters are slowly trying to bridge the gap between them.

Like fellow "RHOBH" star Brandi Glanville, Kyle reportedly even visited Kim in rehab recently.

Kyle also intends to be on hand next weekend to see Kim's daughter Brooke Brinson gets married. Previously, Kim had said that Kyle was not welcome, but now appears to have backed down from that stance.

"Kyle wants desperately to preserve the family, and not going to her niece's wedding would be unthinkable," the celebrity website reported. "Alcohol is on the menu, but they're not worried about Kim relapsing because her drinking is only a problem when she's alone."

Blood. It's thicker than water.