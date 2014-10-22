Kris Jenner wants to put an end to those pesky rumors that are enveloping her 17-year-old daughter, Kylie.

Kylie Jenner is single. She's not dating rapper Tyga. She's not dating Jayden Smith. In fact, she's not dating anyone, the Kardashian matriarch says.

Speaking to Ryan Seacrest, Kris attempted to set the record straight on her daughter, even crediting her cooking for fueling some of the rumors.

"Kylie isn't dating anybody. This whole little group of kids who have been around forever, and I call them kids because relatively speaking, they kind of all travel as a pack and they enjoy each other's company. We all live in the same neighborhood. [Tyga] used to live across the street for a long time, and now he lives next door to Khloe. Everyone's always around and with the way I cook, they're not leaving."

Rumors of the youngest Jenner's love life have been sent into overdrive for some time now, with many assuming that she was dating the rapper due to frequent social media posts by both her and Tyga. Apparently, it's simply a case of neighbors being neighbors.

And speaking of sharing a zip code, Kris says there are a whole lot of Kardashian's in the neighborhood these days. While Kim Kardashian and Kanye West live with Kris, the rest of the family isn't too far away.

"Khloe and Kourtney just moved in up the street, so we have all of us … us four and Scott and all the kids are in the same neighborhood, which is really wonderful because all the cousins get to grow up together," Kris said. "Little Miss Kendall moved across town, Kylie lives upstairs, Rob lives with Khloe. So I've kind of got tabs on it right now."

Dare we say it: Kris is doing a fine job "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" right now.