La La Anthony can now add "author" to her already-packed resume. The Think Like a Man actress and former MTV veejay, 34, has written her very first book, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

The Love Playbook: Rules for Love, Sex, and Happiness -- co-authored with Karen Hunter and set to be released in hardcover on Jan. 28, 2014, by Penguin Group publisher Celebra -- chronicles Anthony's search for romance and offers hard-won advice about how to have a healthy relationship. Married since 2010 to New York Knicks player Carmelo Anthony, the star details the bad dates and backstabbing friends she had to overcome to get to where she is now.

"I'm so excited to be sharing my insights on love and relationships," Anthony tells Us Weekly of the tome. "I hope this book shows women that they can overcome obstacles in their love life and be truly happy!"

Anthony (nee Vazquez) got engaged to her now-husband on Christmas Day in 2004. The couple have one child together, son Kiyan Carmelo Anthony, who was born in March 2007. Their marriage is documented on the VH1 reality series La La's Full Court Life, which kicks off its fourth season on Sunday, July 14.

Anthony also recently wrapped filming on Think Like a Man Too, due next summer. She'll soon be seen in Baggage Claim, alongside Paula Patton.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: La La Anthony Writes Relationship Book to Be Published in 2014