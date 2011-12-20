Lady Antebellum's Dave Haywood is officially on his way to becoming a married man! The 29-year-old musician asked girlfriend Kelli Cashiola to be his wife Monday evening, a rep for Lady Antebellum confirms to Us Weekly.

Haywood surprised Cashiola at her Nashville office and asked her to wear a blindfold on their drive home. The country musician -- who plays guitar, piano, mandolin -- guided his bride-to-be to the front of her house where a string of Christmas lights spelled out "Will you marry me?"

Cashiola, a 29-year-old VP of marketing/brand management for Warner Music Nashville, said "Yes!" as Haywood slipped a ring on her finger.

Haywood, who has been friends with Cashiola for about five years, isn't the only Lady Antebellum band member planning a wedding: Singer Hillary Scott, 25, is set to wed Chris Tyrrell this spring.

