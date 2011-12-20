Entertainment Tonight.

Lady Antebellum's Dave Haywood surprised girlfriend Kelli Cashiola on Monday night when the guitarist proposed to her.

According to PEOPLE, the 29-year-old musician popped the question at Cashiola's, 29, home with an elaborate array of Christmas lights which spelled out "Will you marry me?"

A date has not been set for their wedding nor has one been set for Antebellum lead singer Hillary Scott's wedding (she's set to marry Chris Tyrrell in 2012). Haywood and Cashiola publicly revealed their relationship last month while on the red carpet for the CMA Awards.

