Lady Gaga feels she's been unfairly criticized for not maintaining a perfect physique.

The "Born This Way" singer admitted to packing on the pounds in a mid-September radio interview, and since then, she started a "Body Revolution" on her Little Monsters website, where she asked people to embrace their figures and focus on inner beauty. When the 26-year-old spoke with Stylist UK about the movement, she drew attention to another famously curvy musician: British soul singer Adele, 24.

"I was acutely aware of some photos on the internet -- my mom called me and was like, 'Did you gain weight?' -- everybody was telling me about it, and I didn't really care," Gaga recalls. "I thought, well I don't really care if they think I'm fat, because, quite honestly, I did gain about 30 pounds."

She continued, "Adele is bigger than me -- how come nobody says anything about it? She's so wonderful and I think her confidence is something I have to match. She has set the bar very high for a lot of woman. I need to be a confident woman and just say politically active things when I can that are helpful to young people." (Adele and her boyfriend, Simon Konecki, welcomed a baby boy in mid-October.)

The Grammy winner wishes more women would be supportive and encouraging instead of critical and demeaning. "We should all make an effort to be nice to one another all the time," Gaga says.

The native New Yorker (who's dating Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney) also shared her beauty mantra with Stylist UK. "Sit in front of the mirror with all of the paints and colors and wigs that you have at your disposal, and just have a real talk with yourself. 'What do I not like about me?' And then, peer into the mirror -- and just f-cking draw right over it because that's what makeup is here for. We're not all perfect -- it's meant to be fun so we can bond as women, and say, 'You know, what? We don't all feel perfect, but did you try that lipstick? It's divine.'"

